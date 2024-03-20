PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with daughter Malti Marie; seek blessings

Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, was recently spotted at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, seeking blessings together.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Mar 20, 2024  |  03:20 PM IST |  328
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying a trip to India accompanied by her adorable daughter, Malti Marie. Joining them, her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently arrived in Mumbai. The lovely family of three was spotted today at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Images capturing their visit to the auspicious temple, which was inaugurated earlier this year, have surfaced on the internet, showcasing their heartfelt moments seeking blessings at this revered site.


Credits: ANI
