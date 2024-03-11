PICS: Pulkit Samrat jets off to Delhi for his wedding with Kriti Kharbanda; Couple to tie knot at THIS hotel in Manesar

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of the most lovey-dovey couples in Bollywood. After dating each other for several years, the couple is set to tie the knot in March 2024. With news of their upcoming wedding spreading like wildfire, fans are eagerly awaiting their big day. According to reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot on March 15 in Delhi. Today, March 11, Pulkit was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was jetting off to Delhi for his wedding with Kriti. He was also seen flashing bright smiles. Amidst all this, a new report revealed the hotel where the couple will tie the knot.

Pulkit Samrat smiles as he leaves for Delhi for his wedding with Kriti Kharbanda

Today, March 11, groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat was seen leaving Mumbai airport for his Delhi wedding with Kriti Kharbanda. The actor was smiling at the paparazzi. He wore a white loose shirt and light chocolate-colored pants and also accessorized with cool sunglasses.

Have a look:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding venue revealed

According to News18 Showsha, Pulkit, and Kriti's pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on March 13 and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born.

Now, a recent report from Bollywood Hungama suggested that the couple will be getting married in a traditional Indian ceremony in the presence of their friends and family in ITC Grand Bharat located in Manesar, Delhi NCR.

It has also been disclosed that the couple is not interested in a lavish wedding and only wants an intimate affair with their family and close friends. “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” a source told News18 Showsha.

For the uninitiated, the love story between the couple sparked on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the film's promotion, Kriti addressed the dating rumors, stating that those were not rumors.

