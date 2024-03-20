PICS: Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday in advance with paps; flaunts customized Adira neckpiece

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. The seasoned actress is going to turn 46 on March 21 and advance birthday wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. On March 20, Rani celebrated her birthday with paparazzi in advance and she can be seen flaunting a customized neckpiece of her daughter's name Adira.

Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday in advance with paps

Pictures of actress Rani Mukerji celebrating her 46th birthday in advance with paparazzi surfaced on social media. For the special day, she wore a white long dress and let her hair open. The most attractive thing about her outfit was she accessorized with a customized neckpiece with her daughter Adira's name. She also wore colorful goggles and cut cakes with them.

Have a look:

Rani Mukerji says she is proud of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway as film turns 1

Talking about Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway's first anniversary, Rani Mukerji exclaimed, "As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and on me has been incredibly special. MCVN has been a journey that I am very proud of."

She further added, "The film was released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, innovate, and reimagine the ways in which we connect with our audiences. When the movie hit theaters, it went on to become the first successful content film post-pandemic."

Rani Mukerji on working with Shah Rukh Khan again

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Her cryptic response, using the term 'tathastu,' which signified fulfilling manifestations, was met with enthusiastic cheers from fans who eagerly anticipated a potential collaboration between the two actors.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

