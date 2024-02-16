PICS: Shilpa Shetty gives peek into her Singaporean vacation with hubby Raj Kundra and kids Viaan-Samisha

Shilpa Shetty isn't just a Bollywood sensation; she's a multifaceted talent, captivating audiences with her acting prowess, mesmerizing dance moves, and impeccable fashion sense. But beyond her star status, she's a devoted partner to Raj Kundra and a loving mother to Viaan and Samisha. Seeking a break from their routine, the family recently embarked on an exciting trip to Singapore. Today, Shilpa delighted her fans by sharing snapshots from their adventure, brimming with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Shilpa Shetty shares pictures from the fun-filled vacation

On February 15th, Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek of their Singapore vacation through her Instagram stories. The family comprising Raj Kundra, and kids Samisha and Viaan, spent an enjoyable day at Universal Studios, immersing themselves in the excitement and thrills. Additionally, they indulged in a visit to a zero dairy, zero sugar restaurant, a testament to health-conscious momma Shilpa's dedication to wellness. Check out the fun-filled photos captured during their memorable outing:

Shilpa Shetty drops adorable video on daughter Samisha's birthday

The Dhadkan actress recently celebrated her daughter Samisha's 4th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a touching video capturing precious moments of Samisha with their beloved dog, showcasing tender affection. The clip also featured adorable pictures of Samisha with her mom, Shilpa, and dad, Raj.

In her heartfelt caption, Shilpa expressed her love and gratitude, writing, "My Gudiya...Barely 4 years old, but holds all the love, compassion, bravery, sensibility, and empathy one can possibly have. Happy birthdaaaaayyyyyy, my jaan. Thankyouuuuu for choosing me, you wonderful soul. We lovvveee youuu soooo muccchhh… the world is a better place ever since you arrived. #BabyGirl #MotherDaughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude #blessed."

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa Shetty starred in the lead role of the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan. The storyline revolves around a laid-back individual who teams up with his industrious sister-in-law to confront a common adversary.

Furthermore, she demonstrated her versatility in the recently released Sukhee, where she portrayed a Punjabi housewife embarking on a reunion trip to Delhi. Her latest appearance was in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, where she shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar, showcasing her ability to take on diverse roles.

