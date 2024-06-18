Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most famous actresses in India. Apart from delivering commercially successful films and receiving acclaim for her acting skills, she has also impressed the audience with her dialogues. Sonakshi Sinha’s dialogues have resonated with viewers over the years.

These lines are powerful and convey the depth of her characters as well as their emotions. In this piece, let’s revisit some of the most iconic and memorable Sonakshi Sinha dialogues, which will compel you to relive those films again.

7 best Sonakshi Sinha dialogues that remain unforgettable:



1. Purani deewaren paar nahi ki jaati, gira di jaati hain

Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024)

The above line, meaning “Old walls are not crossed, they are torn down,” is one of the popular Sonakshi Sinha dialogues in Heeramandi. This is said by her character Fareedan when she faces off against Manisha Koirala’s Mallikajaan, who was responsible for her mother’s death.

The series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marked the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and brought in immense appreciation for Sonakshi, along with the ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. The show is set in the pre-independence era, when courtesans reigned as queens.

2. Umeed sirf intezar karwati hai, sachai nahi badalti

Movie: Kalank (2019)

Translating to “Hope only makes you wait; it doesn’t change reality,” this Sonakshi Sinha dialogue belongs to the movie Kalank. Her character Satya says this during the first scene in the film, when she gets to know that she has very little time left before she succumbs to cancer. The doctor asks her not to lose hope, but this is her reply.

Kalank is a period romantic drama directed by Abhishek Varman. In the film, Sonakshi is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

3. Marte huye ko apne karam theek karne chahiye, tabiyat nahi

Movie: Kalank (2019)

This line, meaning, “A dying person should fix their karma, not their health,” is uttered by Sonakshi’s Satya during the same scene in Kalank. The doctor suggests that she shouldn’t travel because of her condition, but she is determined.

In the film, Satya wants her husband to have companionship after her death, which is why she asks Roop (Alia Bhatt) for help. In this story about love, emotions, and betrayal, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt also play pivotal roles.

4. Asli bahadur woh nahi hote joh camera ke peeche sawaal poochte hai. Asli bahaduri woh dikhate hai, joh camera ke samne aakar sach bolne ki himmat rakhte hai

Movie: Noor (2017)

This powerful dialogue, which translates to “The real brave are not those who ask questions behind the camera. The real bravery is shown by those who have the courage to come in front of the camera and speak the truth,” is from the movie Noor.

In the film, directed by Sunhil Sippy, Sonakshi plays the titular role, a young journalist whose life takes a turn when she comes across a big news break.

5. Inn award ki keemat sirf ek saal ki hoti hai, par duayein hamesha saath deti hai... Isliye kehna chahungi, bas dua mein yaad rakhna

Movie: Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara (2013)

This famous Sonakshi Sinha dialogue is said by her character Jasmine in the movie Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara. Sonakshi plays a rising movie star in the gangster drama and says, “The value of these awards is only for one year, but prayers always support you... That's why I would like to say, just remember me in your prayers.”

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan.

6. Main usse badla nahi lena chahti Singh sahab, sirf usse bhul jana chahti hun

Movie: Lootera (2013)

In Lootera, Sonakshi portrays the character of Pakhi. She falls in love with Ranveer Singh’s Varun, who ultimately betrays her. When a police inspector approaches Pakhi for her help to catch Varun, she says, “I don't want to take revenge on him, Singh sahab; I just want to forget him.”

The period romantic drama film Lootera is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is one of the most highly acclaimed films of Sonakshi’s career.

7. Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyar se lagta hai

Movie: Dabangg (2010)

Sonakshi Sinha made a huge impact with this dialogue in her first Bollywood movie, Dabangg. This iconic line meaning, “I’m not afraid of being slapped, sir. I’m afraid of being loved,” remains engraved in the hearts of the audience to date.

In Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Sonakshi plays Rajjo, the love interest of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey.

As Sonakshi prepares for her future projects, she is sure to entertain her fans with more impactful and memorable dialogues.

