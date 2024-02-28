PICS: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles as they reunite with their ‘OG gang’ after 15 years

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, known for their onscreen magic in movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhediya, have also built a genuine off-screen friendship. Fans admire their strong bon, and recently, the duo delighted everyone by reuniting with their childhood friends. The heartwarming photos from this reunion are circulating on social media, capturing the infectious smiles of Varun and Shraddha.

Varun and Shradhha reunite with childhood friends

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's friend, Deepesh, posted on Instagram, treating fans to delightful snapshots. The two actors exude joy, flashing genuine smiles alongside their childhood buddies. Varun's dapper style features a white and black tee paired with black jeans, while Shraddha looks effortlessly cool in a yellow tee, beige pants, and stylish shoes. The photos capture a moment of shared happiness, offering a glimpse into the natural and easygoing bond that Varun, Shraddha, and their friends share.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Varun Dhawan recently graced the screen in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Despite receiving a mixed response, his next venture is the action-packed film Baby John, helmed by Kalees and produced by Altee, featuring an ensemble cast with names like Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31st, this promises to be an engaging cinematic experience. Additionally, Varun is expanding his horizons with the action thriller web series Citadel India, under the guidance of Raj and DK.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Currently immersed in filming the comedy horror sequel Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, she recently shared insights into her upcoming projects during a fan interaction session. The actress hinted at a couple of intriguing films in the pipeline—one delving into the mythological genre and another exploring the captivating concept of time travel.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor share warm hug as they get spotted in city; fans react