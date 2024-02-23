PICS: Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur offer glimpse of their baby boy's face; reveal his name

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur embarked on their journey into parenthood for the first time as they joyfully welcomed their baby boy on February 7, 2024. Sharing their happiness with the world, the couple took to their social media accounts and made a heartwarming collaborative post to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Now, on February 23, 2024, Vikrant and Sheetal delighted their fans and followers by offering a glimpse of their little one's adorable face. Along with this precious reveal, they also shared the loving name they bestowed upon him, spreading even more joy and warmth to all who have been eagerly awaiting this moment.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have chosen the name Vardaan for their baby boy

On Friday, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur made a joint post on their Instagram to share a sneak peek of their newborn's face. In the heartwarming picture, the baby is nestled in his mother's arms, while his father gazes at him lovingly. The setting suggests that the photo was taken after a pooja, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads. In the subsequent image, the couple revealed the name of their little one to be Vardaan, which means a blessing that one is deeply grateful for.

The caption of the post beautifully expressed their sentiment, stating, "Nothing short of a blessing… We named him VARDAAN!!!" Take a moment to cherish this precious glimpse into their happiness:

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey recently stole the spotlight with his compelling portrayal in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's gripping drama 12th Fail. Drawing inspiration from the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the film not only garnered critical acclaim but also struck a chord with audiences, making it a commercial success.

Looking forward, Vikrant's cinematic journey promises even more excitement with a diverse range of projects in the pipeline. From the Yaar Jigri and The Sabarmati Report to Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Sector 36, each film offers a unique storytelling experience. Additionally, his upcoming romantic venture alongside Raashii Khanna has piqued curiosity, leaving fans eager to witness the chemistry unfold on screen.

