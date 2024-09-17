Narendra Modi's Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs are 'proud' of India's PM; wish for his health and happiness

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been serving his position since 2014, turned a year older on September 17. PM Modi won the elections for the third consecutive term earlier this year and was appointed as the prime minister of our nation. On his 74th birthday today, birthday wishes are pouring in from all corners of the country. Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor are 'proud' of India's prime minister. B-Town celebs wished PM Modi on his birthday and prayed for his health and happiness.

Akshay Kumar took to X to post a heartfelt note for PM Modi on his birthday. Akshay penned his birthday wish in Hindi which translates to as, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @narendramodi ji. We are all proud of what you are doing tirelessly for the country. I pray to God that you remain happy and healthy."

On the occasion, Varun Dhawan dropped a throwback picture of himself with PM Narendra Modi on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Varun can be seen shaking his hand with PM Modi. He wrote, "Wishing our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and lead our nation towards greater heights."

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish PM Modi a happy birthday. She shared a picture of the prime minister in the story and wrote in Hindi. "Hamare manniye pradhanmantri Narendra Modi ji ko janamdin ki dheron shubhkaamnaayein...(Many happy returns of the day to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji...)."

Anupam Kher dropped a montage of pictures featuring himself and PM Narendra Modi on X. Anupam penned a lengthy note for PM Modi on the occasion in Hindi. The tweet roughly translates as, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday! May God grant you a long and healthy life! And may you continue to lead the country for many years to come. You are both inspiring! And inspiring! You are ordinary! And extraordinary! Jai ho! You are victorious. Jai Hind!"

Jackie Shroff posted a picture of PM Narendra Modi meeting the actor against the backdrop of Lord Ganesha's idol. PM Modi can be seen holding his hand as they interact in a conversation. Like other actors, Jackie also wished for his "health and happiness". "Good health above all happiness always! Janam din ki shubhkaamnay," he wrote in the caption.

Apart from them, celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Sriram Nene also wished PM Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and wrote a note for him in Hindi. It translates as "Respected PM Narendra Modi. Many many happy returns of the day."

Suniel penned a long birthday wish for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Instagram stories. The actor dropped PM Modi's picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements..."

Here are the posts that Shilpa and Dr. Nene shared for PM Modi on his birthday. Do check them out below.

