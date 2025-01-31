Pratik Gandhi opens up on kissing scene with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar; ‘Humne haste haste…’

Pratik Gandhi, who starred alongside Vidya Balan in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, recently spoke about his kissing scene in the film during an interview with Lehren. He shared how Vidya made him feel at ease, as it was his first-ever on-screen kiss. He shared, "Vidya is so easy-going ki Humne haste-haste vo scene kar diya." (We did that scene while laughing.)

When asked about Pratik Gandhi's feelings regarding the kissing scene in Do Aur Do Pyaar, Pratik revealed that he had initially suggested there were various ways to portray such a moment and offered different options.

He explained that he could communicate through his eyes, but Vidya Balan clearly knew what she wanted and how she envisioned the scene. Pratik admitted that it was his first-ever kissing scene, but he credited Vidya's approach for making him comfortable. He noted that, as a senior actor, she was responsible for guiding the scene.

Pratik also shared how Vidya's light-hearted and jovial nature helped ease any tension. He mentioned that they ended up doing the scene with laughter, saying, "We did that scene while laughing."

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The film delves into the complexities of modern relationships, focusing on a couple on the verge of breaking up who find themselves caught up in affairs with two outsiders. Just as they plan to expose their secrets and go their separate ways, life takes an unforeseen twist.

Pratik Gandhi will soon be seen in Dhoom Dhaam alongside Yami Gautam. The film, directed by Rishab Seth, also stars Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Set to release on Netflix on February 14, 2025, Dhoom Dhaam is a wedding-themed action-comedy. The plot revolves around a newlywed couple whose first night together takes an unexpected twist when they are pursued by goons searching for a mysterious figure named Charlie.