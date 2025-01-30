Dhoom Dhaam song Silsila OUT: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s romantic track is just a tease of their newlywed love story

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi are currently gearing up for the release of their movie Dhoom Dhaam. The trailer has already created a lot of excitement among the audience as it gives a glimpse of the chaos that ensues in the life of their newlywed characters. Now, the first song from the film has been released. The romantic track Silsila is just a tease of their love story.

Today, January 30, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Dhoom Dhaam unveiled the first song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. Silsila has been composed by Shor Police and written by Siddhant Kaushal. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their melodious vocals to it.

The music video showcases affectionate moments between Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s characters, Koyal and Veer. There are also some scenes of jealousy and deep emotions. It gives a peek into their wedding sequence and has an aesthetic fireworks shot. Yami and Pratik’s chemistry shines in the love track.

Watch the full song here!

Fans flooded the comments section on YouTube with their appreciation for the song. One person said, “What a beautiful song... Pratik,” while another wrote, “What a beautiful, romantic track. Perfect for Valentine's Day!”

A user stated, “Jonita And Arijit New Favourite Combination,” and another shared, “What a fresh song! The lyrics are so endearing.” A comment read, “If love had a song, it would be this one.” Many others left red heart emojis to convey their love.

Advertisement

Alongside Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles, the cast of Dhoom Dhaam includes Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The film is directed by Rishab Seth. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhoom Dhaam is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 14, 2025, the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. This OTT film is a wedding-themed action comedy. The first night of a newlywed couple takes an unexpected turn when they are chased by some goons, who are searching for a mysterious Charlie.