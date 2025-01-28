Dhoom Dhaam OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer action comedy film

Yami Gautam was last seen in the 2024 film Article 370. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her first movie post the birth of her son, Vedavid. Yami is paired opposite Pratik Gandhi in the action comedy Dhoom Dhaam. It will be a direct-to-digital release. Read on to know when and where you can watch the movie on OTT.

When and Where to Watch Dhoom Dhaam

The announcement of Dhoom Dhaam’s OTT release was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer will premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025, the special occasion of Valentine’s Day. The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy this engaging story from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dhoom Dhaam

The official trailer of Dhoom Dhaam was unveiled ahead of the film’s release. The 2-minute, 31-second trailer showcases a newlywed couple, Koyal and Veer, in a room on their wedding night. It takes a chaotic turn as they are confronted by some people inquiring about a certain Charlie’s whereabouts. While being chased by goons, the bride shows her unexpected and action-packed side.

Watch the trailer here!

The caption of the trailer read, “Iss valentines day, Koyal aur Veer ki shaadi dhoom dhaam se manaane ke liye you’re invited (This Valentine's Day, you are invited to celebrate the wedding of Koyal and Veer with pomp and show). Watch Dhoom Dhaam, out 14 February, only on Netflix!”

Netizens have found the trailer and the humor refreshing. They have been impressed with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s characters. The viewers have been wondering who the mysterious Charlie will turn out to be.

Cast and Crew of Dhoom Dhaam

Alongside Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles, the cast of Dhoom Dhaam includes Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The film is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora and directed by Rishab Seth. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

