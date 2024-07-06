Pregnant Deepika Padukone's purple saree look from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet reminds fans of Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet night on July 5, 2024. Padukone opted for a beautiful purple saree for the festivities, leaving fans in awe of her look. While we hold our breath, some die-hard fans are reminded of Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and are praising the Fighter star.

Deepika Padukone's purple saree look reminds fans of Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Fans of the Pathaan actress took to social media to share pictures, reminiscing about Madhuri Dixit as Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. It's safe to say that we also agree, mom-to-be Padukone pulled off the look so well that we can’t stop gushing over her.

One fan wrote, "love how deepika is so mads coded here from hum aapke hain koun"

Check it out here:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

The soon-to-be-married couple Anant and Radhika arrived for their magical sangeet ceremony in exquisite ethnic fits. The bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, looked stunning in a heavily embroidered light green and nude pink lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and exquisite jewelry. Meanwhile, Anant looked dashing in a black and gold ethnic fit.

At the Sangeet ceremony, Justin Bieber lit up the stage and got everyone grooving to his chart-topping songs. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more.

The sangeet ceremony was scheduled at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The attire for the special evening was described as Indian Regal Glam. It has been reported that The Grand Theatre, where the event took place, can accommodate up to 2000 people.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding, called 'Shubh Vivaah,' will take place on July 12, 2024, at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The festivities will continue on July 13, 2024, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are requested to wear formal Indian attire.

The final celebration, 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception), will be held on July 14, 2024, with an Indian chic dress code.