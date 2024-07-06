Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Justin Bieber impresses crowd as he performs hit songs; his crazy banter with Orry goes VIRAL

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of the time ever since they hosted their first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, earlier this year.

On July 5, the couple had a blast dancing to the tunes of several national and international artists including Justin Bieber. Take a look at some of the inside glimpses from the fun musical night hosted by the Ambanis at NMACC, Mumbai.

Justin Bieber makes the audience go gaga with his performance

Several inside glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony are going viral online. In a clip, acclaimed international singer Justin Bieber can be seen singing his popular track Boyfriend.

There’s another video in which social media sensation and the bestie of every B-town youngster, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani can be seen having a blast with the singer. The way the ‘live-r’ danced to Justin’s tunes is just crazy.

In a third clip, the singer made the audience sing his hit song Love Yourself. For the night, Justin kept the vibe chill and donned a white half-sleeved t-shirt with a pair of baggy pants and black boots. He donned a cap and entertained the celebrities at midnight.

Here are some more glimpses of Justin performing at the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year.

Not just Justin, Salman Khan also danced with the groom Anant Ambani, and actor Veer Pahariya on his song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from the film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Next up was Ranveer Singh who was spotted shaking a leg on Ishq Di Galli Vich from the film No Entry and other songs.

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor danced to his song Show Me The Thumka from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Janhvi Kapoor also performed with Veer Pahariya, Shanaya Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya on Salman’s song Maria Maria.

For those unaware, the couple will get married later this month. Their three-day soiree will conclude with a lavish reception on July 14. For more such updates, follow Pinkvilla.

