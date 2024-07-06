Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter hugging Justin Bieber during his performance is the cutest fangirl moment ever; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glamorous sangeet ceremony was illuminated by none other than Justin Bieber. Numerous videos and pictures from the event are now viral on social media. However, we've come across a particularly special video shared by Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, capturing her delightful fangirl moment with the Baby singer.

Alaavia Jaaferi, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, took to Instagram to share a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The video shows Alaavia enjoying Justin Bieber's performance until he unexpectedly holds her hand, invites her onto the stage, and warmly hugs her. The heartwarming video is touching our hearts, and like Alaavia Jaaferi, the thirteen-year-old within us is also screaming with excitement!

Check out the video here:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony was graced by some of the biggest names in the industry. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor graced the festivities with Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Other celebs and close friends including Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dazzled on the carpet and in inside videos.

At the event, Varun Dhawan, who recently became a father to a baby girl with Natasha Dalal, met Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. In a video, Varun is seen engaging with Rohit when Jawan director Atlee arrives and embraces the cricketer, likely discussing India's T20 World Cup victory. Varun also shared a warm hug with Rohit.

During the sangeet night, Ananya Panday was captured dancing with Vidya Balan in one video. In another moment, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, shared a sweet moment with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Check it out here:

Anant and Radhika's wedding, known as 'Shubh Vivaah,' is scheduled for July 12, 2024, at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The celebrations will proceed on July 13, 2024, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are asked to wear formal Indian attire.

The final event, 'Mangal Utsav' (the wedding reception), will take place on July 14, 2024, with an Indian chic dress code.

