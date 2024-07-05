Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple looks exquisite in ethnic outfits at starry Sangeet ceremony; PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. Ahead of their big day, the couple is hosting a star-studded sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024, in Mumbai. As the venue is beautifully decorated, the couple has graced the carpet, arriving for the magical night.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrive for Sangeet ceremony

The soon-to-be-married couple arrived for their magical sangeet ceremony, and we simply can't take our eyes off them. The bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, looked stunning in a heavily embroidered light green and nude pink lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and exquisite jewelry. She left her hair open, completing her breathtaking look.

Meanwhile, the groom, Anant Ambani, looked handsome in a black and gold heavily embroidered sherwani paired with black trousers. He styled his hair in a half bun for the festivities.

Check out the first pictures here:

For those unaware, pop star Justin Bieber has already arrived in Mumbai for Anant and Radhika's ceremony and is set to light up the festivities. Reports also suggest that actors Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan are expected to perform for the bride and groom.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Punjabi sensations Karan Aujla and Badshah will also captivate the audience with their lively music on stage.

The sangeet ceremony is scheduled at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The attire for this special evening is described as Indian Regal Glam. It has been reported that The Grand Theatre, where the event is taking place, can accommodate up to 2000 people.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony, titled 'Shubh Vivaah', is set for July 12, 2024, at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The celebrations will continue on July 13, 2024, with a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where guests are requested to wear Indian formal attire.

On the final day, July 14, 2024, there will be a 'Mangal Utsav' (wedding reception) with an Indian chic dress code.

