Prem Chopra Birthday: When veteran actor jokingly said don't reveal our age because 'all the beautiful girls run away'

Happy Birthday, Prem Chopra! The veteran actor, known for portraying some of Bollywood's most infamous villains, has always received affection off-screen. When discussing iconic baddies from the golden era of cinema, Prem Chopra's name undoubtedly stands out. As he celebrates another year, he once remarked in an interview that it is "wrong to reveal one's age because all the beautiful girls run away."

Though he portrayed some of the most hated characters in films, those who know him describe him as one of the kindest people they’ve ever met. Far from his on-screen persona, Chopra is a real-life charmer. In an old chat with Indian Express on his 82nd birthday, Chopra was asked about his birthday plans and he jokingly added, "This is wrong. You guys reveal our age and all the beautiful girls run away. Life starts at 80".

With a career spanning over six decades, Chopra has etched his name as one of the most unforgettable antagonists in Indian cinema. His on-screen persona of a cunning, ruthless villain often stood in stark contrast to his real-life charm and politeness, making him a beloved figure both within the industry and among fans.

Chopra’s career took off with films like Upkar (1967) and Do Raaste (1969), but it was his menacing roles in classics such as Kati Patang (1970), Bobby (1973), and Kala Sona (1975) that cemented his status as the quintessential villain. His catchphrase "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra" from Bobby remains one of the most memorable dialogues in Bollywood history.

Chopra was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In an interview with India Today, Chopra discussed his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal and why he would be an ideal choice to portray him in a biopic. Referring to Kapoor, Chopra expressed admiration for his acting abilities, noting that his portrayal in Animal truly impressed him. According to Chopra, Ranbir has already established himself as a superstar, making him a fitting choice to take on the role of Prem Chopra in a biographical film.

As he turns 88, Prem Chopra continues to be celebrated as a legend, whose roles have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

