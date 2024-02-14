Priya Dutt RECALLS deep love between Nargis-Sunil Dutt on Valentine's Day, pens ‘their love wasn’t just story’

Nargis and Sunil Dutt's love story is one of the most raved real-life love stories of Bollywood. To this date, people miss them as a couple and as individuals too. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Nargis and Sunil's daughter, Priya Dutt recalled the deep bond of love the couple shared. She took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note about the two and shared how it continues to inspire her even today.

Priya Dutt recalls the deep bond of love between Nargis and Sunil Dutt

Priya Dutt shared a picture of Nargis and Sunil Dutt on Instagram followed by a pic of her along with her husband Owen Roncon. Along with the pics, she wrote an emotional note which read, "As a little girl when I peeped into the world of love was through the extraordinary connection shared by my parents. Their love wasn’t just a story; it was the very essence of who they were to me. Their story felt like, it was taken out from the pages of a fairy tale, where a small-town boy was enchanted by the charm of a movie star; a match unforeseen, yet destined by fate."

She further added how the love of Nargis and Sunil Dutt passed every test and remained intact during every test of life. "Even now, their love story speaks volumes to all those who know it. It speaks of my father’s devotion, especially in my mother’s lowest moments and her illness. They respected each other through every trial and turbulence of their lives. They loved fiercely and lived wholeheartedly, embracing each other’s flaws and strengths. They weren’t just lovers; they were confidants, allies, and companions, teaching me that love goes beyond mere romance; it’s a friendship, a bond that endures and I believe it does for their love really did, it still does. Despite their differences, their love flourished. It’s from witnessing their love that I’ve come to understand the phenomenon in its purest form; imbued with sincerity, commitment, and dedication." she added.

Concluding her note Priya said that on this Valentine’s Day, she feels inspired by the love of her parents as it continues to shape her. She also hoped that it would touch every reader as deeply as it touched her.

Sanjay Dutt's wife and Priya's sister-in-law Maanayataa Dutt showered her love

The comments section of Priya Dutt's post is flooded with positive comments. Sanjay Dutt's wife and Priya's sister-in-law, Maanayataa also showered her love as she posted a raised hands emoji followed by a red heart emoji.

