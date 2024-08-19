Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie enjoys ‘weekend fun’ with Preity Zinta’s twins Jai and Gia; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all about giving her best at the sets and then spending an ample amount of time nurturing her daughter, Malti. On days when the global sensation is not on duty, she takes her little one outside to enjoy her day. A while ago, she took her baby to enjoy the weekend with Preity Zinta’s kids, Jai and Gia.

Taking to her Instagram stories, The Sky Is Pink actress dropped an adorable image of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, playing with her friends on a sunny day in Los Angeles. The little one was joined by a couple of her friends, and two of them were Indian actress Preity Zinta’s kids, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. As Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of the children’s fun outside, she also tagged Preity in the image.

Take a look:

A week ago, Preity dropped a picture of her two kids and expressed her emotions as they started school.

In her long and emotional post, the Veer-Zaara actress wrote, “Excited & nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it’s time already & my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I’m happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us. One can only hope & pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

As for Priyanka, she just wrapped her upcoming Hollywood movie, The Bluff. While she has been caught up with her busy schedule, the actress made sure to bring her baby along to the sets. A couple of days ago, as she dropped a carousel of images showcasing the fun time she had during the making of the film, PeeCee also gave a glimpse of Malti enjoying on the set with her dad, American singer Nick Jonas.

Take a look:

Prior to The Bluff, PC also wrapped her upcoming American action comedy film, Heads of State. As for Preity Zinta, she will be next seen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra said she doesn't look into Nick Jonas' past relationships; ‘I don’t read my book backwards’