Priyanka Chopra announces getting back to work in Gen Z slang; says 'It's giving'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. After achieving significant success in the Indian film industry, she moved to Hollywood and became a global icon. The actress has been happily married to international singing sensation, Nick Jonas, since 2018. The two are proud parents to a daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in 2022. Despite being away from India, the actress remains connected to her fans and followers all over the world through social media. A while back, yet again the actress gave a peek into her workout sessions flaunting her toned body as she gets back into 'work energy'.

Priyanka Chopra gets back to 'work energy' as she sweats it out in the gym

On February 29, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and dropped a stunning mirror selfie right after her workout session. In the photo, she can be flaunting her fully toned physique sporting gray gym athleisure. One can easily make out that the actress has really sweat it out in the gym to achieve the perfect physique as she gears up to return to work. While sharing the photo, she wrote alongside, “It’s giving..finally going back to work energy (accompanied by tongue squinting emoji)”

Priyanka Chopra drops 'now' and 'then' pics of daughter Maltie Marie

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka Chopra had shared cutesy images of her daughter as expressed disbelief over two years which have already passed since they welcomed daughter Malti Marie into their lives. The actress dropped two adorable images with the little one.

The first selfie, which seems to have been clicked pretty recently, showcased the baby being cozy and comfortable next to her. Wearing a fuzzy gray cardigan, The Sky Is Pink, actress enveloped Malti in her warmth. The little one got us going ‘awww’ as she looked cute in her white and pink attire. The next image showcased the tiny, delicate hands of the baby from when she was just a newborn. The way little Malti touched her mom’s face, melted many hearts. Sharing the images, Chopra penned, “Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia.”

On the professional front, the actress has recently joined the team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as the executive producer. The documentary is directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja. The update was shared by the actress on her social media handle.

