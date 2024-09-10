Priyanka Chopra calls Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat ‘banger’; heaps praise on Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia

Stree 2 has officially become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year till now. While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led the show brilliantly along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, Tamannaah Bhatia made the audience groove with her surprise performance in the peppy number Aaj Ki Raat. Priyanka Chopra couldn’t stop shaking a leg to the ‘banger’ song. Hence, she lauded the team on social media.

The audiences’ pouring response to the horror-comedy movie, Stree 2 is proof that the cast did a commendable job. To see what the hype was all about, Priyanka Chopra also gave it a watch. And like many others, she wasn’t disappointed. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories and showered them with praise. Calling the song Aaj Ki Raat ‘banger’ she stated that Tamannaah Bhatia was ‘too good’ in it. She also lauded Shraddha Kapoor and stated that she will always be a ‘Queen’. Heaping praise on Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal as Vicky, she termed it ‘Gold’.

Tamannaah was quick to acknowledge PeeCee’s words of appreciation and thanked her for the same with multiple red heart emojis. Rajkummar Rao also reposted Chopra’s IG story and wrote, “Thank you my dearest Priyanka.”

The song Aaj Ki Raat is a scintillating track for which Bhatia was brought on board to perform the electrifying dance moves. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, and Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar. Not just the Entertainment actress, Varun Dhawan also made a cameo in the Amar Kaushik movie as Bhediya. During an exclusive chat at AJIO presents Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, the Aashiqui 2 actress opened up about collaborating with Varun.

When asked about the same, Shraddha Kapoor said, “You know, we have to be offered something together, very honestly (laughs. And I think it has to be, we’ve got a lot of love from you guys, so you'll have set the bar very high for us. So, we have to make sure that we choose the right film so that you guys are feeling ki ‘Yaar haan yeh correct film mein aaye hain Varshra saath mein (Yes, this is the correct film that Varshra came together in).”

As for Priyanka Chopra, she will be next seen in Hollywood movies Heads of State, followed by The Bluff.

