Stree 2 Box Office Collection Third Week: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film set to enter Rs 500 crore club

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, is showing extraordinary staying power at the box office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, the horror-comedy is reaping the full benefits of a long, uninterrupted run at the ticket window.

Stree 2 is set to reach the milestone of Rs 500 crore and aims to surpass the lifetime business of Jawan by the end of its theatrical run. The movie has collected over Rs 5 crore on its 22nd day, which is a remarkable achievement.

Stree 2 collects Rs 5 crore on Day 22, set to enter Rs 500 crore club tomorrow

With an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Tammannah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar alongside the lead romantic pair, Stree 2 has become one of the most profitable Indian films ever. After earning over Rs 45 crore in its third weekend, the movie added Rs 22 crore during the weekdays, ending the third week just shy of the Rs 500 crore mark. The total cumulative earnings of Stree 2 have reached Rs 499.15 crore by the end of its third week.

The phenomenal box office performance of Stree 2 speaks volumes about the quality of its writing and performances. Despite not being a big-budget tentpole movie or featuring any A-list stars to drive its business, Stree 2 has managed to strike a chord with the audience, leading to an extraordinary and unexpected theatrical success.

Stree 2 to end its worldwide theatrical rampage around Rs 800 crore

While the movie is holding up very well in domestic markets, the horror-comedy is also topping charts in overseas locations. Stree 2 is aiming to become the new industry hit by surpassing the final Hindi net collection of Jawan. In addition, it is targeting to collect USD 15 million in foreign territories.

The Amar Kaushik-directed comedy caper is looking to clock a worldwide gross collection of around Rs 800 crore by the end of its theatrical run. The makers are likely to make a profit of around Rs 400 crore, which is a historic feat considering an Indian movie.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore 3rd Friday Rs 9 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 16 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 20 crore 3rd Monday Rs 6.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 5.40 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 5.25 crore 3rd Thursday Rs 5.00 crore Total Rs 499.15 crore net in 22 days in India

Watch Amar Kaushik's latest Interview on Stree 2 Success & Future:

About Stree 2

Stree 2 picks up where Stree left off. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi have changed from "O Stree Kal Aana" (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to "O Stree Raksha Karna" (Oh woman, please protect us). This time, a new ghost emerges in the form of Sar-Kata (the one with a severed head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends band together to find and fight this headless ghost, who possesses even more power than Stree. To aid Vicky and his friends, there's a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor) whom Vicky truly loves.

But what is the truth about the woman Vicky loves? Will Vicky and his gang be able to defeat Sar-Kata? And what does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 is currently showing at a theater close to you! You can grab your tickets online or purchase them directly at the box office. Have you had a chance to see this horror-comedy yet?

