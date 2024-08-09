EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor on collaborating with Varun Dhawan; ‘Yeh correct film mein aaye hain Varshra…’

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen pairing is highly popular among their fans on social media. They have worked in various films together, and Varun is all set to make a cameo in the actress’ upcoming movie Stree 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shraddha opened up about collaborating with Varun and revealed that they want to select a film that the audience feels is the ‘correct’ one for Varshra.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, gearing up for the release of Stree 2, graced the recent episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass. During the conversation, Shraddha was asked when the audience can expect to see her and Varun Dhawan do a film together.

In response, Shraddha said, “You know we have to be offered something together, very honestly (laughs).” Addressing the audience present during the interview, she talked about the love their jodi has received from them. Shraddha stated, “And I think it has to be.. we’ve got a lot of love from you guys, so you'll have set the bar very high for us.”

She continued, “So we have to make sure that we choose the right film so that you guys are feeling ki ‘Yaar haan yeh correct film mein aaye hain Varshra saath mein (Yes, this is the correct film that Varshra came together in).’ The actress added that it was 8-8 (date of the interview), so they should manifest the collaboration.

Advertisement

Watch the full conversation here!

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is a part of the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films. He has made an appearance in a romantic song of the universe’s latest installment, Stree 2. Titled Khoobsurat, it is the composition of Sachin-Jigar. Sung by them and Vishal Mishra, the lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video features Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Stree 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, on the special occasion of India’s Independence Day. Meanwhile, Varun is looking forward to his spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny, slated to release on November 7, and the action thriller film Baby John, which will arrive on Christmas.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed her ‘idea of perfect relationship’ before marrying Vicky Kaushal; 'Two people walking alongside...'