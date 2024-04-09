Priyanka Chopra drops aww-dorable PIC of daughter Malti Marie’s ‘shenanigans’ as she enjoys rainy day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, often wins the hearts of netizens with her adorable antics. Priyanka, who welcomed Malti in January 2022, often takes to social media, sharing precious moments with her little one. Recently, Priyanka dropped a cute photo of Malti, giving a glimpse into her ‘shenanigans’ while enjoying a rainy day.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie enjoys rainy day

Today, on April 9, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little munchkin looked extremely cute in her pink outfit paired with purple boots, and a white raincoat covering her. Malti was seen happily playing with a bubble maker toy on the balcony.

Alongside the heartwarming image, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Rainy day shenanigans.”

When Priyanka Chopra expressed pride in Malti Marie for climbing a slide by herself

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had posted a heart-melting picture of Malti Marie playing in a ball pit. In the caption, Priyanka channeled her sentiments, saying, “R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious.”

Describing the moment in the photograph, Priyanka explained, “In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy.”

She added, “I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?”

About Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie’s India trip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie were recently in India, where they spent some quality time with their family and friends. The trio visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and sought blessings together. They also enjoyed Holi celebrations in Noida with gulaal, dance, and dhol.

Before departing from Mumbai, the power couple and their daughter also attended the Roka ceremony of PC’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, with Neelam Upadhyaya.

