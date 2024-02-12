WATCH: Priyanka Chopra has adorable reaction to Nick Jonas singing Jealous at concert; fans are all heart

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the most loved couples in the industry. Priyanka, a constant presence at her husband's concerts, continues to display wholehearted support for Nick and his brothers. A recent video capturing Priyanka enjoying Nick's performance of his track Jealous has gone viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka reacts in an adorable manner, drawing praise and affection from fans who couldn't help but gush over the couple's sweet moments.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas performing Jealous at recent concert

Recently, the Jonas Brothers delivered a mesmerizing performance in Oklahoma, USA, and Priyanka Chopra added to the charm of the event with her impeccable style and infectious energy. Dressed in a chic ensemble consisting of a black top paired elegantly with white pants and a matching white blazer, complemented by a stunning necklace, Priyanka exuded effortless grace as she immersed herself in the music while standing among the audience.

During a particularly special moment of the performance, when Nick Jonas serenaded the crowd with his hit song Jealous, Priyanka's reaction stole the spotlight. With genuine delight shining in her eyes, Priyanka playfully sang along to the lyrics, especially emphasizing the line "I still get jealous," before breaking into a radiant smile, her finger coyly placed between her teeth.

Fan reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s gesture towards Nick Jonas’ performance on Jealous

The adorable gesture not only captured hearts but also left fans in awe of the undeniable chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, making it an unforgettable moment for all. In the comments section under the video, one user expressed, "Nick is one lucky man," while another admirer couldn't help but praise Priyanka, commenting, "She looks so beautiful." Among the flood of responses, one fan exclaimed, "Hahaha hilarious!! Lucky girl!!" and another simply stated, "Love this."

Priyanka had earlier captured the attention of the internet with her heartwarming gesture towards a young fan at the concert. Upon the fan's request, Priyanka took it upon herself to deliver gifts to Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, demonstrating her thoughtfulness and generosity. The fan's mother was so touched by Priyanka's act of kindness that she penned a note of gratitude, praising Priyanka for her sweetness and compassion.

