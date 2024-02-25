Priyanka Chopra comes onboard for Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger; reveals being ‘moved to pieces’

Priyanka Chopra, renowned for her work in both the Indian film industry and on the global stage, continues to expand her repertoire by joining the team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. Taking to her social media platform, Priyanka shared her excitement about her involvement with the project and expressed how deeply moved she was by its content.

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note as she joins team of highly acclaimed documentary To Kill a Tiger

A recent report from Deadline has unveiled Priyanka Chopra's involvement in the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer, alongside notable names such as Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. Taking to Instagram to share her feelings, Priyanka expressed, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics.”

Reflecting on her initial encounter with the film, Priyanka recounted, “When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

Concluding on a poignant note, Priyanka said, “This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces.”

She signed off with anticipation, stating, “I cannot wait for audiences around the world to discover this moving story.”

About the documentary film To Kill a Tiger

To Kill a Tiger is a Canadian documentary film directed by Nisha Pahuja. The film has garnered numerous accolades, including a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024.

