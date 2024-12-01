Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 5 times couple celebrated festivals with daughter Malti Marie and served family goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the most popular celebrity couples. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022. The trio’s pictures from festive occasions and their quality time together always win the internet. Today, December 1, 2024, on the special occasion of Priyanka and Nick’s 6th wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at 5 times the couple celebrated festivals with their little munchkin and served major family goals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ heartwarming festive times with Malti Marie:

1. Christmas 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent the holiday season of 2022 in the United States with their daughter Maltie Marie. In a post shared by PC, the couple and their little munchkin were seen wrapped in warm clothes. The third slide showed Malti admiring the Christmas lights and a Santa Claus statue outdoors in her mother’s arms. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days.”

2. Holi 2024

The couple celebrated Holi 2024 with their friends and family in India. Malti was seen matching with her parents in white traditional outfits. Priyanka’s Holi dump showed her covered in color and enjoying herself to the fullest with her husband. The actress said, “Holi was lit,” and shared that it was a lot of fun.

Her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya, cousin Mannara Chopra, and others were present at the party.

3. Halloween 2024

As Diwali and Halloween fell on the same day this year, Priyanka and Nick went all out to celebrate both occasions. The former had been shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel in London for quite some time. So, the pair organized a Diwali bash for their friends in the city and also embraced the spooky spirit.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas twinned with her mother in red during the festivities. It was, as Priyanka rightly called it, “Just a perfect Diwaloween.”

4. Diwali 2024

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali festivities this year made for a beautiful sight. Apart from the Diwali bash, they also held a puja ceremony at their home. The duo wore coordinated outfits, and their little girl also matched with them.

PC captioned the post, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.”

5. Thanksgiving 2024

The family celebrated Thanksgiving on November 28 in London. Priyanka dropped a photo dump that included an adorable picture of Nick and her kissing their daughter. It also showed glimpses of the delicious foods, including apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, roasted turkey, pineapple upside-down cake, and more.

In the caption, the Dil Dhadakne Do star expressed her gratitude, saying, “So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

Pinkvilla wishes Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a very happy wedding anniversary!

