Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu reveals actress had ‘big blobs of tears’ on her first film contract: ‘She wanted to be…’

Priyanka Chopra ventured into acting after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000. The actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra, recently revealed that she didn’t wish to sign films and instead wanted to study to become a criminal psychologist or an aeronautical engineer. She shared that the first film contract PC signed had ‘big blobs of tears.’

While talking to Rodrigo Canelas on the podcast Something Bigger Show, Madhu Chopra disclosed that Priyanka Chopra received a lot of film offers after winning Miss World. However, she shared that her daughter didn’t want to do them and instead wished to go back to her studies.

The doctor stated Priyanka was a very intelligent girl, and her goal was different. She said, “She had science subjects; she wanted to be a criminal psychologist slash aeronautical engineer.” Chopra expressed that her daughter had all these plans for herself, but destiny had something else for her.

Recalling the time Priyanka signed her first film, her mom mentioned, “She wanted to go back to study. So, the first film she signed, the contract, she had big blobs of tears on that contract.”

During the same conversation, Madhu Chopra revealed that she told Priyanka to try acting for a few months during the summer, and if she didn’t like it, she could return to what she wished to do.

Chopra shared that she asked her daughter to take the opportunity as studies wouldn’t go anywhere. She continued, “When she did it, she kind of liked it. But she went back to college, and then more offers came, and then that’s history.”

Madhu Chopra also talked about how her and Priyanka’s bond grew as they traveled together for the latter’s shoots. She mentioned that she could take care of her daughter, and they also became closer.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she has been shooting for the second season of her series Citadel for the past few months. She is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The trio celebrated Thanksgiving together on November 8, 2024.

