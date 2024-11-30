Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth was ‘collateral damage’ to her success, says mom Madhu: ‘He just grew…’

Priyanka Chopra was in India in August 2024 to attend the engagement of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Their mom, Madhu Chopra, recently opened up about Siddharth. She called him ‘collateral damage’ to PC’s success and revealed that he grew up on his own.

In a conversation with Rodrigo Canelas on the podcast Something Bigger Show, Madhu Chopra shared that after her daughter Priyanka Chopra ventured into acting, she traveled with her to shoots. Talking about its impact on her son Siddharth Chopra’s life, she said, “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka’s success.”

The doctor revealed that her husband was busy with his work and she was accompanying Priyanka. Thus, she said, “He (Siddharth) just grew up on his own.” Chopra mentioned that her son was only a teenager during that time. She got emotional during the conversation and stated that there were certain things that one has to deal with.

When asked how, Madhu Chopra disclosed that she still sees her son ‘struggling everyday.’ She expressed her faith in God and just believed in counting her blessings. Chopra added that she had two ‘great’ children who loved and cared for her. She concluded by saying that she didn’t wish for anything else.

Earlier, after Siddharth Chopra’s engagement with Neelam Upadhyaya, Priyanka Chopra made a special post on Instagram. She said, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their Hastakshar and (ring) ceremony.” Have a look at the post!

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently wrapped filming for Citadel Season 2. She is currently in London with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They also celebrated Thanksgiving together on November 28, 2024.

The actress had been shooting for her spy show in the UK for the past few months. She is all set to return as her character Nadia. The first installment of the American series was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

Priyanka has also wrapped up two other projects this year, the films Heads of State and The Bluff.

