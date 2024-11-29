EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira recalls posing with Nick Jonas at NMACC gala 2023; ‘I had no idea…’

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, posed with Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, at the NMACC gala in 2023, and the picture quickly went viral on the internet. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ira opened up about the photograph. She revealed that she had no idea the singer was going to be present at the event.

In a podcast with Pinkvilla, Ira Khan was shown her picture with Nick Jonas from the NMACC opening gala in 2023. Seeing it, she exclaimed, “Oh my god. I had no idea that Nick Jonas was going to be there.”

Ira recalled that her dad, Aamir Khan, didn’t tell her the dress code for the event. She said, “My father doesn't communicate properly when it comes to, ‘Oh, we have to go for this event.’ He says, ‘Hey, we have to go for this; come.’ He doesn't tell you the dress code; he doesn't tell you any of these things. So then I show up in the best guess that I can take, and then I get trolled on Instagram for not dressing appropriately.”

She continued, “I had no idea it was such a fancy event. I didn't know what we were going for. I reached there, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Ira Khan remembered her conversation with Nick Jonas. She shared, “Then I saw him, and I was like… because my best friend was supposed to get married to him. So I had to go up to him and be like, ‘Listen, I don't do this; I don't go up to people and ask for photos because I know how irritating it is. But literally, my best friend was supposed to marry you, so I have to take this photo for us, for the 5-year-old us.’

Recalling Nick’s reaction, Ira added, “He was very chill about it. He’s very sweet; he’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

She further revealed, “I asked him how the weather is, and then I was like, ‘That’s a stupid question,’ because he's obviously been here more times than now.” Ira mentioned that her now-husband Nupur Shikhare also interacted with Nick.

