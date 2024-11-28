Priyanka Chopra reveals THIS actor is inspiration for her 'attitude at work' and we all can relate to it

Priyanka Chopra keeps her social media game on point by giving a peek into her personal and professional life. The actress also shares hilarious and relatable memes, and this time she posted a meme featuring Jackie Shroff as he gave words of motivation in the viral video.

On November 28, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared a meme based on Jackie Shroff’s encouraging words. Relating to the post, the actress tagged the veteran actor while adding folded hands and a rose flower emoji. The text on the video reads, "My attitude at work every day," and Shroff addressing the media is heard expressing his words of motivation to keep going on in life.

The video showcased Shroff saying, "Life hai bhidu kaam aate rehta hai jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka aage chalte rehne ka samjha na bhidu, aayega aate rahega… lene ka… maza lene ka, doosre din ka wait karne ka, aaya aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka (It’s life, dude, work will come and go; keep doing your work. It will keep on coming... Take it… Enjoy. wait for the next day. If you’ve woken up with great health, head on to work)."

In addition to this, Priyanka also posted a stunning mirror selfie, as she looked stunning in black. In the picture, the Desi Girl is seen sporting a black crop top paired with flared pants and matching sneakers, flaunting her belly button. The actress tied her hair in a half ponytail with a no-makeup look.

On the professional front, PeeCee has been neck-deep in fulfilling her work commitments, currently busy with the shoot of the second season of Citadel. It was just a few days ago that the actress got emotional over the expansion of her beloved series.

“I was brought onto the journey of Citadel early 2018 by @jennifersalke, before I was even married. Feels like so long ago! But I’ll never forget being mesmerized by the ambition of the show. To actually connect the world together through storytelling,” a part of her caption read.

She also has Heads of State and The Bluff in the pipeline.

