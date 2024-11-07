THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra revealed her rule of marriage with Nick Jonas; ‘Wherever we are in the world…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the well-known couples in Bollywood. They have been happily married for more than six years. In a previous discussion, the Citadel actress revealed a fascinating rule they follow since tying the knot. She mentioned that regardless of where they are in the world, they make it a point to spend a couple of days together at least once a month.

"We see each other every three weeks," she explained, matter-of-factly. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise, we’d never see each other."

The actress further humorously mentioned that not just them, but rather their teams also had to get married. She explained that they had to talk to each other discussing each other’s schedule and noted that it was a big marriage where not just them but their teams and families were also involved.

On various occasions, the actress is seen documenting adorable family pictures with her husband and daughter. Just a few days back, the Desi Girl had also shared endearing moments from her Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Halloween celebrations that dished major family goals.

Priyanka and Nick tied the nuptial knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. The couple followed both Hindu and Christian ceremonies on their D-Day. They welcomed their first child, a daughter who they named, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 through surrogacy.

On the work front, PeeCee has an exciting line-up of projects, including Heads Of State and The Bluff in the pipeline. She is currently busy working on the second season of her beloved American series, Citadel.

