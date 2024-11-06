THROWBACK: When Salman Khan shared story behind his nickname Sallu and its Jackie Shroff connection

Salman Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated superstars across the nation. His fans lovingly call him with a cute nickname, Sallu. However, not many of you might know about its Jackie Shroff connection. Read on to know.

A video shared by one of the fan pages of Salman Khan has been going viral on the internet. In the small clip, we can see the Sikandar star in 2012 during one of the promotional events of Ek Tha Tiger talked about his popular nickname ‘Sallu’ given by his fans. Reflecting on this, the actor mentioned that his real name is Salman Khan which is given by his parents, and he loves his name.

Noting how Jackie Shroff introduced his nickname as Sallu, he continued by stating, "jo fans ne diya hai vo abhi accept ho gaya hai, Sallu pata nahin kisne…I think Jackie se shuru hua hai Sallu. Uske baad ek din mujhse milte hain Jackie Shroff ji unhone kaha Salle maine kaha kisse baat kar rahe hain, baad mein pata chala main hi vo Salle hun (What fans have given has also been accepted which I don’t know how. I think Sallu started with Jackie, and after that, he once met me and called me Salle while I was looking around wondering who is Salle, and later I realized he was calling me only)".

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar back in 2022, Jackie Shroff talked about Khan and mentioned that he finds the superstar a lot like him. He noted that the Tere Naam actor has grown up watching him and dresses, walks, and speaks like him.

Advertisement

“He’s like my little brother or something. Aisa hai hee nahi mere paas koi, na mein isme believe karta hoon. Magar, aisa lagta hai ki mera hi hai. Main apne aap ko dekhta hoon (I don’t have anyone like Salman in my life, and neither do I believe in such a thing; but with Salman, I feel he is mine. I see myself in him),” he had said.

Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff have worked in movies like Bandhan, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Kyon Ki, Veer, Sirf Tum, and Bharat.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who started as an AD, worked with Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, but faced huge professional setback due to a controversy