Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ from her name at latest event amidst divorce rumors from Abhishek Bachchan; VIDEO goes viral

The rumors of trouble in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s paradise have been swirling on the internet for quite a long time now. The couple has been tight-lipped about the speculations, while Ash’s latest appearance has yet again stirred the internet as she dropped ‘Bachchan’ from her name at an event in Dubai.

A video of Aishwarya Rai has been posted by Dubai Women Establishment on their Instagram. The actress, who was a keynote speaker at the prestigious event, was seen giving her powerful speech about the need for change, equality, and opportunities for women. Meanwhile, what caught everyone’s attention was her name displayed at the event with ‘Bachchan’ surname being dropped off.

“This summit is a shining example of what can be achieved when voices from diverse backgrounds come together with a shared purpose to inspire change, foster equality, and create opportunities for women worldwide," she said in her speech at the event, as the post was also captioned.

Reacting to the post, several fans hailed the actress, calling her "Queen The Aishwarya Rai. So eloquent," while another user called her "India’s pride, Aishwarya," while a third fan wrote, "Quen for a reason, Eloquence; thy name originates from Aishwarya Rai. #AishwaryaRai G.O.A.T" another fan called her "Wow Aishwarya," and another fan called her "Legend," while another user wrote, "Most beautiful women in tha world."

In addition to this, several inside pictures of Aishwarya have also gone viral on the internet from the event. In the snaps, the diva is seen posing alongside the heading ladies of the event.

Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai this morning, November 28, just a few hours back, where she was spotted at the airport sans her daughter Aaradhya.

On the work front, Aish was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II and hasn’t announced any new project yet. Nevertheless, she is often seen making international appearances for the coveted events. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who is enjoying the release of Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5.

In addition to this, he also has Shah Rukh Khan’s King in the pipeline, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

