Priyanka Chopra showers love on shy kid at Paani screening; reminds us of her bond with daughter Malti: WATCH

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised her Indian fans with a visit to India. She looked comfortable and pretty as she left Mumbai airport. Since then, she has been sharing several views from the window of the luxury hotel where she is currently staying. On October 18, the global star dressed up for a special screening of her upcoming movie, Paani. During the event for her production venture, she was seen affectionately interacting with a baby, which made us miss her daughter Malti even more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the screening of her film Paani with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in Mumbai. At the star-studded event, she exchanged pleasantries with several stars from the entertainment industry. Among the several inside visuals from the screening, one video had warmed PC’s fans. In the clip, the global sensation is seen consoling a little boy and interacting with her parents. Looking stunning in her blingy beige outfit, PeeCee bent down and lovingly made the nervous child comfortable. She even talks to him and holds his hands.

At the screening of the Marathi-language drama film Paani, PeeCee was joined by several big names from B-town, including filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and actor Mahesh Manjrekar. Celebs like Anusha Dandekar and her rumored boyfriend Bhushan Pradhan, Amruta Khanvilkar, PC’s cousin sister, and actress Mannara Chopra, along with the cast and crew of the film, attended the event.

For the unknown, directed by Adinath Kothare and backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures, Paani won the National Film Awards for Best Film on Environment Conservation in 2019. The film, which stars Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Addinath Kothare, and Rucha Vaidya in key roles, is set for a theatrical release on October 19, 2024.

In the past, the Agneepath actress has produced award-winning projects like Ventilator, Evil Eye, To Kill a Tiger, and others across languages. As an actor, Priyanka also has two Hollywood films, Heads of State and The Bluff, that are waiting for a big-screen release.

