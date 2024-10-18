Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is mesmerized by her charm, fans say ‘You are one lucky man Jiju’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas not only enjoys the love of millions of fans, she is also the dearest darling of her husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas. In fact, he hasn’t shied away from expressing his admiration for his lady love on social media. From calling her his ‘dream’, ‘forever date’, and ‘heart’, to dropped lovey-dovey images with his wife, he has done it all. The next best thing he does rarely is comment on PeeCee's Instagram post. His recent comment on her glamorous pictures is proof that he is obsessed with the diva.

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped multiple images from a brand collaboration in India. She looked breathtaking in the stunning photos. While her dress flaunted her body well, her face card didn’t disappoint. From her hair to makeup, attire to her heels, basically, she looked perfect, head to toe. This prompted her husband, American singer-actor Nick Jonas to rush to the comments section and express his admiration for her. The Hollywood celebrity commented, “Wow just wow” on his wife’s Instagram post.

Looking at the diva’s stunning photos and Nick’s sweet comment on her post, desi fans couldn’t resist stating the fact that he is one lucky man. A user noted, “@nickjonas you are one lucky man Jiju” while another wrote, “@nickjonas I know Jiju. So lucky.” A third penned, “@nickjonas both are so so lucky to get each other, soo beautiful couple on earth on universe” while a fourth wrote, “@nickjonas you won in life.”

It’s not like Jiju is the only one showering love on his wife. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has also, on multiple occasions, expressed how head over heels in love she is with Nick. On his birthday earlier this year, she dropped multiple love-filled photos with him and stated in the caption, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas.”

For the unaware, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for her work commitments.

