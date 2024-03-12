Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Karan Johar to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, nominees for Best Director Popular Choice

The countdown for the highly-anticipated second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards has already begun. The star-studded event will take place on 18th March 2024, at Taj Lands End Mumbai, Bandra and we cannot wait for the curtain to rise for the gala night. We have already given you a heads-up that it will be only bigger and better than last time. Now that there are just a few days left for the award ceremony, we are presenting you the list of contenders for the Best Movie Director of 2023 and the nominees are Atlee, Karan Johar, Anil Sharma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Siddharth Anand, Luv Ranjan, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominations for the Best Director 2023 Popular Choice

1. Atlee-Jawan

Ace South filmmaker Atlee made a splash last year with his debut directorial Jawan which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone among others in key roles. Witnessing SRK in a hard-core action thriller left audiences impressed which can be ascertained from its impressive box-office collections too.

2. Karan Johar-Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After a long hiatus of seven years, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. From a stellar star cast with veterans like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, the quintessential love story with magnificent grandeur and super hit musical album left fans wanting more of it.

3. Anil Sharma-Gadar 2

Nearly 22 years later, Anil Sharma sent a wave of nostalgia among fans by bringing Gadar 2 led by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The story in the sequel narrates the story further in the lives of Tara and Saqina with their son, Charanjeet played by Utkarsh Sharma. The strong connection of the audiences with the film can be established from the fact that it managed to break records at the box office.

4. Sandeep Reddy Vanga- Animal

Four years after his debut release, Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga yet again sent waves in Bollywood with Animal. Ranbir Kapoor’s excellent performance to Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi’s characters contributed enough to strengthen the plot line of the story weaved by Vanga. His creative execution of the machine gun war sequence to prowess in the successful musical album, yet again the filmmaker brought storms at the box office.

5. Siddharth Anand-Pathaan

The year 2023 belonged to Shah Rukh Khan as he delivered his first hit with Siddharth Anand’s directorial, Pathaan which was released in January. The film starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the key roles and what added even more enthusiasm among fans was the star cameo by Salman Khan. The union of both the Khans on the big screen was a pure delight for the fans.

6. Luv Ranjan-Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

The year 2023 also witnessed fresh on-screen pairing and that too in a romantic comedy with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The fans were surely in for a treat with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar as they saw RK in his chocolate era after such a long time.

7. Vidhu Vinod Chopra: 12th Fail

Last but not the least has to be Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles. In the biopic drama, content purely being the king made a significant mark with Vikrant and Medha’s nuanced performances as Manoj Kumar and Shraddha Joshi won over the audiences’ hearts.

