Varun Dhawan opens up about being protective of daughter Lara: ‘If anyone caused harm to her, I’d kill them’

Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the praise for his recently released series Citadel: Honey Bunny. On the personal front, the actor is enjoying being a father to his baby girl Lara. Varun has now opened up about being protective towards his daughter. He even went on to say that he’d kill anybody who caused harm to her.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Varun Dhawan was asked how he connected to his character in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, in which he is playing a father to a young girl.

In response, the actor talked about the changes in an individual after becoming a parent. For mothers, Varun said that they become like ‘tigeresses.’ And as a man, he mentioned feeling a protective instinct towards his daughter. Varun continued, “I am sure you feel it towards sons also, but towards the daughter, especially that if anyone caused even so much (little) harm to her, I’d kill them, literally.” VD added that he was completely serious when he was saying that.

During the interview, Varun Dhawan also shared that he understood his own father’s protectiveness of him after becoming a dad himself. The Baby John star recalled David Dhawan being worried about him constantly, asking him to come home on time. Varun stated that his dad would want everyone to be together, and he never understood the reason.

Advertisement

Reminiscing his feelings, Varun said, “I would never get it. I’d be like, ‘What is his issue? What does he want? I am not a child; why does he want to keep me near him?’” He concluded by saying that now that he has had a baby, he understands his father.

Varun Dhawan welcomed his daughter with Natasha Dalal on June 3, 2024. He recently revealed that she is named Lara.

Interestingly, apart from Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun is also portraying the character of a father to a little girl in his upcoming movie Baby John. The action thriller, directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gives updates on Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4, and Unsung Warrior franchise