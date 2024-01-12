Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie taking selfies is the cutest thing you'll see on Internet today

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few actresses who successfully ventured into Hollywood after having a great Bollywood career. The actress is settled in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, Chopra took to her social media to share some adorable pictures of her daughter Maltie Marie trying to take selfies.

Maltie Marie took selfies

Today, on January 12th, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share several adorable pictures. The pictures consisted of selfies that her daughter Maltie Marie tried to take. Chopra captioned one of the pics, "She took a few selfies." The pics show half of Maltie's face at different times.

Check out the pictures!

Priyanka Chopra took Malti for horse riding

On December 24th, right before Christmas, Chopra shared glimpses of her daughter enjoying horse riding. The cute pictures, taken from Maltie's back, feature her donned in a riding attire, and seated on a horse with boots and a helmet.

Prior to that, the actress had shared glimpses from their pre-Christmas celebration as she looked stunning in a lovely white outfit, seated in her husband Nick Jonas' lap. It was from a holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Chopra frequently shares cute pictures of her daughter on social media as well as of herself with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress enjoys a strong presence and a massive fan following on all platforms.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Chopra was last seen in the American romantic comedy-drama Love Again co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also headlined the action thriller spy series Citadel with Richard Madden. The actress will be next seen in the action comedy Heads of State.

In Bollywood, she was last seen in The White Tiger and The Sky Is Pink. Chopra has signed to feature in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited road movie Jee Lee Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, the film has undergone multiple delays ever since it was announced in 2021.

