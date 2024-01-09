Priyanka Chopra relates with Pankaj Tripathi’s view about living a ‘slow’ life; calls it ‘Wisdom’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses in the film industry. The actress and her hubby Nick Jonas are parents to their daughter Malti Marie, and PeeCee has often talked about how she believes in maintaining a good work-life balance. Now, she has shared Pankaj Tripathi’s interview video, in which he talks about wanting to live a slow life, and rejecting the rush of a busy life. Priyanka agreed with him, and lauded his words of wisdom.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s words of wisdom

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip from Pankaj Tripathi’s throwback video with Neelesh Mishra. In this video from 5 years ago, the Mirzapur actor is heard emphasizing the importance of leading a slow and steady life, instead of rushing through everything. Priyanka Chopra, who was able to relate with the Gunjan Saxena actor’s point of view, appreciated his wise words.

In the video, Pankaj Tripathi is heard saying, “Main jeevan mein slow rehna chahta hu. Thehraav rehna chahiye. Kyyu bhaagna hai? Kahaan bhaagna hai? Kidhar ud ke jaana hai? Ho jayega. Sab ho jayega, itmenaan se saans to le. (I want to be slow in life. I want to be steady. Why run? Where to run? Where to fly? Everything will be fine. Take a deep breath).” Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Wisdom,” along with folded hands emoji, and tagged Pankaj Tripathi. Check out her Instagram story below!

When Priyanka Chopra said her job isn’t her entire existence

In October last year, Priyanka Chopra talked at a masterclass session at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, wherein she spoke about how her job doesn't completely consume her. She said that there is more to her life than that.

While speaking with Bhumi Pednekar, she said that being a public personality is tough, and can completely consume her. “My job is my job, it's not my existence, it's not my designation. It is not who I am. Who I am, is a woman that goes home. Who I am is the person that is gonna see my mom right now,” said Priyanka.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino and Stree 2. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has Ilya Naishuller's Heads Of State in the pipeline.

