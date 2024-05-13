Every day unfolds new mysteries, arguments, connections, and friendships in MTV Splitsvilla X5. In the latest episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Ameha Gurung's ex-boyfriend Rigden Nadik was evicted after Uorfi Javed opened the mystery box. Initially, Rigden Nadik was staying in the Ex-isle with the exes of the contestants.

When Rigden Nadik moved to Splitsvilla along with other exes, his ex-girlfriend Ameha Gurung had already formed a connection with Dev Karan Sharma. Now, after his eviction, Rigen Nadik got into a candid chat with Pinkvilla and spoke about his ex-girlfriend's new relationship and other contestants of the show. Excerpts from the interview:

If you weren't evicted now and Dev wasn't in the picture, could you have gotten back with your ex-partner Ameha?

About Ameha and Dev, I really didn't want to mess things up between them. I just wanted to see them happy. I don't go back to my exes, past is past.

In the Dome, Ameha, and Dev were not declared as an ideal pair by the Oracle. Do you think they just got into a relationship for the show and there is no real connection?

I don't know if they were faking it or if it's real. It's very complicated. They both want to win. I really don't know what is cooking between them.

During the courtroom task, Ameha expressed disappointment that you never introduced her as your girlfriend. You accepted that you were guilty without arguing. Do you believe that you could have done things in a better way when you were with Ameha?

In the courtroom task, I accepted that I was wrong, but I did not accept that I was cheating on her or anything else like that. Because he was not there, I was there, my friends were there. I know what I did so it really doesn't matter. To me, if I know I'm right I don't care about others.

Dekila admitted to having a soft spot for you, do you feel the same about her? And, had Aniket not been in the picture, do you think you would have connected?

About Dekila, she's like my sister so I could never look at her in that way.

Watch MTV Splitsvilla X5 video here-

If given a chance to enter as a wild card contestant, will you go, and with whom would you wish to develop a connection and why?

I don't know, I will have to see. I will go with the flow.

Ameha, Dev, Dekila, Aniket: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Ameha - Good human being, Dev - Good human being, Dekila - Good human being, Aniket - Good human being. I have nothing against anybody. I have no hard feelings for anybody else. It is a game. I'm happy with me.

For the uninformed, not only Rigden Nadik but Ayushmaan Maggu's journey also ended on MTV Splitsvilla X5 last week.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show go on air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

