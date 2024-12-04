Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals actress cried after uncle opposed her Miss World contest: 'Girls from our family don’t do...'

Priyanka Chopra made the country proud when she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. While she was on cloud nine after being crowned the title, her journey to the top wasn’t a cakewalk. In a recent interaction, her mother Madhu Chopra recalled how the actress’ uncle was against her taking part in the beauty contest. He told them ‘Girls from our family don’t do this’. Read on!

While talking to Something Bigger Show on YouTube, Madhu Chopra recalled how hard it was to convince Priyanka Chopra’s father late Ashok Chopra, to send his girl to Mumbai for Miss India. But more than him, it was the actress’ uncle who was against her taking part in the pageant. Speaking about him, PeeCee’s mom said that he was like the patriarch of the family.

Soon after The Sky Is Pink actress was selected, they went to their place and informed them that she had to go to Bombay for the training. But her brother-in-law was absolutely against it. He told her that she was putting ideas into her daughter’s head. “Girls from our family don’t do this” he added. After hearing a lot from him, Priyanka Chopra wept in disappointment as she thought her bade papa (uncle) would melt but he said no.

PeeCee’s mom then spoke to his wife and told her that it was an opportunity and she wouldn’t be going away from home. If it clicks for her, it’s fine and if it doesn’t, she goes back to school. There is no pressure on the girl. Further on, she recalled how the kids were disappointed when Ashok Chopra didn’t support his daughter’s dreams.

Dr Madhu stated that at the time, Priyanka was studying in 12th standard and was about to take her board exams. Hence, telling her dad about the pageant and convincing him to agree to it during her gap year was another task. Both Priyanka and her younger brother, Siddharth kept requesting him, but in vain. Their dad said boards are not easy. Hence, she has to drop all these ‘distractions’ and study for them.

But her mother didn’t want her daughter to lose the opportunity. Hence, she also gave up her practice to support the global icon.

