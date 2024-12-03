Priyanka Chopra gets ready to dive into holiday season with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie after wrapping Citadel Season 2

Priyanka Chopra, who has been very busy shooting in 2024, recently wrapped another project: Citadel Season 2. She shared glimpses from her last day on the sets. Her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie were also by her side. The actress is now ready to dive into the holiday season with her family.

Today, December 3, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a wrap post for Citadel Season 2. In the first photo, she was seen posing for the camera on the sets in London. With a quirky smile, the global icon held a bouquet of flowers in her hand. The second slide showed her posing with her crew members.

A video showed a sphere ball and Priyanka said, “We’re gonna sparkle this bad girl; her name is Dorothy.” After multiple flashes went off, she exclaimed, “That’s a million photos right there.” In another clip, PC went inside the sphere and asked the fans what they thought she was doing.

A video captured some wrap speeches by the crew. Priyanka’s co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci were also visible. There was applause and cheers at the end. The actress recorded a funny video of Stanley Tucci making wrap drinks. The last slide was a heartwarming picture of Nick Jonas and Malti Marie’s hands entangled over a blanket.

In the caption, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was posting the wrap glimpses late. She said, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!!”

Reflecting on her busy year, Priyanka continued, “This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up.”

Sharing her next course of action, PC added, “Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season (Christmas tree, snowflake, and ice cream emojis). Sound on.”

Priyanka Chopra has returned to New York with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple recently celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with a Moana 2 watch party.

