Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reveals 'home state didn't welcome her' when actress became Miss World 2000: 'there was a trend or a bad wind blowing...'

Priyanka Chopra has been making the country proud since she was crowned Miss World 2000. Soon after, she was flooded with film offers; the rest is history. But did you know her hometown, Bareilly, didn’t welcome her with open arms when she won the prestigious beauty pageant? PeeCee’s mom, Madhu Chopra, revealed that at that time, there was a bad wind blowing that beauty pageants were for the exploitation of women.

Madhu Chopra, who is a proud mother of global sensation Priyanka Chopra, was in a conversation with Something Bigger Show on YouTube. During the chat, she went down memory lane to the time when her daughter brought home the Miss World crown in 2000. But she sadly revealed that when the diva went to Bareilly after the win, people were not ready to welcome her.

Sharing the reason behind it, PC’s mom said at that time, “There was a trend or a bad wind blowing that all these beauty pageants were for naari shoshan (oppression or exploitation of women).” People also implied that pageants were shaming women by objectifying them. Hence, the organizers had a tough time getting permission for her to come, who came with limitations.

Eventually, she was allowed to come only within the Army area. Moreover, she was permitted to have her welcome party only in the Army club with only Army officers and no civilians. Madhu expressed that winning the title at that time was a huge deal, but then ‘her own home state didn’t welcome her.’ Despite all this, the actress wasn’t fazed.

Stating that Priyanka was not exploited, her mom divulged she did it on her terms. The Bajirao Mastani star got the opportunity, and she aced it like the diva she is. But when PC flew to Mumbai, she was welcomed with open arms. Her admirers greeted her, and she was flooded with film offers.

Even though the Indian actress was reluctant at first, giving priority to her education, she later signed her debut movie, Thamizhan, opposite South Indian actor Vijay. The 2003 movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy was Priyanka Chopra’s Hindi debut film.

