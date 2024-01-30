PV Sindhu gushes over Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor as she reviews Fighter; actress REACTS

Just five days ago, Siddharth Anand came up with yet another blockbuster hit film titled Fighter. Looking at the numbers, it’s safe to say that the movie is being loved across the country. Among those who were quick to watch the film within the first week of its release was Indian badminton player PV Sindhu. The popular sports personality also showered love on the team in her movie review.

Deepika Padukone reacts to PV Sindhu’s review of Fighter

Upon watching the biggest release of 2024, Fighter, on the big screen, PV Sindhu took to social media and penned how delighted and impressed she was with the feature film. Reposting the poster of the action flick shared on Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram profile, the ace badminton player penned, “What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless.”

Moments later, Deepika Padukone acknowledged Sindhu’s admiration for the movie and responded to her review. The Jawan actress reposted Sindhu’s post and penned, “Love you (red heart emoji).

More about Fighter

The patriotic film is directed and co-written by Siddharth Anand and Ramon Chibb. Sid's wife, Mamta Anand, has also co-produced it along with Ajit Andhare, Anku Pande, Ramon Chibb, and Kevin Vaz. The movie is allegedly the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise stars Hrithik Roshan as Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky).

Apart from them, Karan Singh Grover can be seen playing Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, often referred to as Taj in the action flick, along with Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, Rishabh Sawhney as Azhar Akhtar, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanchi Gill, Ashutosh Rana as Abhijeet Rathore, Geeta Agrawal as Usha Rathore, Talat Aziz as Patty's father, Sharib Hashmi as Wing Commander Varthaman and many other talented actors. The film was released on January 25 and made its way into the Rs. 100 crore club in just three ticketing days. As of now, the film has surpassed the Rs. 200 mark and is looking at big numbers at the box office.

