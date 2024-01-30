EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on tasting success and failure: 'My mission is not box office, it's growth'

Hrithik Roshan has just had a big theatrical release in the form of Fighter, which is doing reasonably so far, at the box office. His film Fighter emerged as the number one film of the world for the weekend, making it only the sixth time an Indian film has topped the global charts. Following this, Hrithik Roshan graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about his aerial actioner, and also opened up about success and failure of his films commercially.

Hrithik Roshan Seeks Validation Of His Films From Box Office And From His Admirers

Hrithik Roshan is very receptive to the success and failure of his films. When the actor was asked what gives him validation, he straight away said that box office is where he gets his validation from. He followed it up by saying that he also finds his validation from people who love and admire him, like his sons and partner.

Hrithik Roshan Answers Whether Love Is Quantifiable Or Intangible

Hrithik Roshan was then asked about whether love that he receives is quantifiable or intangible. To this, the War actor said, "It's really both. Like what really fills you up". He continued, "I have experienced a film that has not done well at the box office. But it has filled up so many innumerable moments in my life where I have met people, fans, friends; and it has become like a legacy or something that I know that I have done something which is good, and it's like a pat in the back that goes on for decades."

Thinking opposite of the abovementioned phenomenon, Hrithik said, "Let's say that I get the box office numbers, it has done 300 crores or whatever, but my work is not good, that never really comes back to you in a way that fills your heart up. So, both are important and if you get both in one film, it's amazing. But if I had to choose one, I don't know which one will fill me up more."

Hrithik Roshan Fondly Talks About His Unsuccessful Film Vikram Vedha

Talking about his film Vikram Vedha that didn't do too well at the box office, Hrithik Roshan said, "I did a film called Vikram Vedha in which there was no box office. The numbers were abysmal. It was a big flop. But my work was appreciated so much that it gave me strength. It validated me. It encouraged me. And especially because it didn't do well, it says even more. I kind of feel stronger. Because my mission is not box office but my mission is growth. If that part is satisfied and people are saying that they saw something new, I feel like, 'Aah. I think I have grown. I think I am going deeper. I think I am applause-worthy. Oh am I? Thank you so much', that feels so good to me.

Fighter Plays At A Theatre Since 25th January, 2024

Unlike Vikram Vedha, Fighter has put up reasonable numbers at the box office and is making its way towards the Rs 300 crore gross worldwide mark. The film plays at a theatre near you. You can book the tickets for the film from the ticket counter or through digital ticketing platforms.

