QUIZ: Have you watched enough Alia Bhatt movies? Guess her films from character looks and dialogues

Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. The actress won the National Award in 2023 for her outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has done several superhit films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Udta Punjab, 2 States, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and many more. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Vasan Bala's Jigra where Vedang Raina will also be seen in a key role.

Alia made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and after that, she carved a niche for herself with her amazing acting talent. As we celebrate her filmography, here's an interesting quiz for you if think you are a true fan of Alia Bhatt.

Can you guess Alia Bhatt's movies from her character looks and dialogues? Take this quiz and prove yourself.

And the quiz begins in 1,2,3...

ALSO READ: PICS: Pulkit Samrat jets off to Delhi for his wedding with Kriti Kharbanda; Couple to tie knot at THIS hotel in Manesar