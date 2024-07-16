Race 3: Was Saif Ali Khan ‘upset’ after he was replaced by Salman Khan in franchise? Ramesh Taurani reveals

Producer Ramesh Taurani recently addressed rumors of a fallout with Saif Ali Khan after he chose not to cast him in the hit franchise Race 3, opting instead for Salman Khan. Taurani also discussed why he approached Salman Khan for Race 3.

Ramesh Taurani on Saif Ali Khan not being in Race 3

Taurani and Saif proceeded to collaborate on the successful Race franchise, which marked his highest-grossing films. In an interview with Showsha, the producer acknowledged that Saif's market value did not justify the budget for Race 3, leading him to approach Salman Khan with the project.

The Ishq Vishk producer mentioned that Saif was 'upset' by this decision, but they resolved their differences afterward.

Taurani explained, "Race 2 is still his biggest hit. But after that, the poor guy had a series of flops and Race is an expensive franchise, it just didn’t make sense (to cast him in Race 3). It was a business decision, nothing personal. He’s a very good actor".

Ramesh Taurani talks about his bond with Saif Ali Khan

When asked about their long association, the producer reminisced that the first film he did work with Khan was Kachche Dhaage.

He explained that the actor was not originally slated for Kya Kehna. Initially, the role was intended for Mukul Dev, but he failed to appear on the first day of filming.

Around 11 am, a production member called him to inquire about his whereabouts, and he claimed he was en route. Another call at noon revealed he was supposedly outside RK Studio, but he ultimately did not show up.

The veteran producer recalled meeting Khan for the same project after Mukul failed to show up. Khan liked the script, but Taurani raised three concerns. Firstly, Saif was stepping in for Mukul Dev. Secondly, the shoot was set to commence the next day. Thirdly, Saif would need to arrange his own wardrobe.

Taurani noted that Saif understood if he declined, the role would go to another actor. Fortunately, Saif was available and had the necessary suits.

Saif Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Khan is currently shooting for his next movie Jewel Thief. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat are collaborating on an action-thriller and Siddharth Anand is backing the heist film under his banner, Marflix.

