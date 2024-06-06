Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Siddharth Anand chill together after Budapest schedule wrap; PICS

Saif Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Jewel Thief. He had been shooting for Siddharth Anand's production venture in Budapest, Hungary, along with co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. Now, Saif is chilling with the Jewel Thief team in Budapest, courtesy, Kunal Kapoor's latest photo dump on Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan chills with Kunal and Siddharth

On Thursday, Kunal Kapoor posted a series of pictures from his Budapest diaries on his Instagram handle. The collection features his co-star Saif Ali Khan and producer Siddharth Anand, along with their Jewel Thief team. The first picture shows Kunal relishing a dessert at a cafe.

In one of the pictures, Saif can be seen hanging out with Siddharth and Kunal at a restaurant. The Vikram Vedha actor looks dashing in the photo. He is wearing a dark green tee paired with greenish-blue jeans. Saif is also sporting sunglasses and has long hair in the photo.

Saif, Siddharth, and Kunal are posing for the camera together.

The Rang De Basanti actor also shared his solo pictures in the Budapest photo dump series.

Saif Ali Khan's Budapest schedule wrap

On June 4, Kunal Kapoor shared the news of wrapping up the shoot schedule of the film, Jewel Thief, in Budapest with his Instagram followers. Kunal posted fun pictures with his team, featuring Saif Ali Khan, actress Nikita Dutta, director Robbie Grewal, and producer Mamta Anand.

Kunal accompanied his post with a quirky caption. "I’m the senior most actor so i think I should be the one to announce “it’s a wrap”," an excerpt from his caption reads.

"But I’m the director and what happened to “ladies first” Ok let’s all just compromise and do a group photo to call it!...Or better still, let’s just get the whole unit together to say “it’s a wrap people"," he added.

More about Jewel Thief

Apart from the aforementioned star cast, Jewel Thief also features actor Jaideep Ahlawat. The upcoming film will be released on Netflix later this year. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are collaborating on an action-thriller.

Siddharth Anand is backing the heist film under his banner, Marflix. Mamta Anand is also producing the movie.

Earlier, a source close to the development cleared the air about Jewel Thief sharing the same title as legendary actor Dev Anand's original film. The source told Pinkvilla that Jewel Thief 'has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand'.

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of the Telugu film, Devara, this year. Before this, Saif was last seen as Lankesh in Adipurush, which was released in 2023.

