Radhikka Madan reacts to dating rumors with Call Me Bae actor Vihaan Samat: 'I will comment…’

When Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat were captured by media cameras at events together, dating rumors began swirling online. Recently, the actress was asked about these rumors again at an event. In her reply, she stated that she intends to keep her personal life private and neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Fans have been eager to know more about Radhikka Madan and Vihaan Samat, but neither actor has commented on the matter. The Sarfira actress recently attended the Bombay Times Fashion Week. On the sidelines of the event, she was asked about the dating rumors with Vihaan Samat. In her response, she said, "I will comment when I have to. For now, I want to keep my personal life private."

Apart from her, the media also tried to reach Vihaan, but he didn’t say anything about the rumors, leaving fans with even more questions. The dating rumors between Radhikka and Vihaan began when they were spotted together multiple times in the city and on a vacation to Bali. Additionally, they were seen together at trailer launch events and at Vihaan’s CTRL success party, further fueling speculations.

In an earlier conversation with Rediff, the actress was asked what kind of person she would like as a partner. In her reply, she opened up about her ideal prospective partner, saying, "Someone vulnerable, empathetic, and who never stops working on himself. Someone who is a student of life, always learning and growing, and bringing this into the relationship too."

Radhikka Madan began her career with TV shows and made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj’s drama Pataakha. She has since appeared in films like Shiddat, Kaccher Limbu, Sarfira, Angrezi Medium, and more. Vihaan, on the other hand, stepped into showbiz in 2020 and gained popularity with his roles in Call Me Bae and CTRL, co-starring Ananya Panday.

