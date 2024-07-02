Meet actress who wanted to flee from her debut TV show's set and now has made it big in Bollywood; worked with Irrfan Khan, Arjun Kapoor

Acting is not a cakewalk. Many dream of success, but when they actually step onto a TV or film set, they feel the pressure. Some give up and pursue a more stable career, while others work hard to establish themselves in the industry.

Today's pick is Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress Radhika Madan who wanted to become a choreographer, however, she ended up becoming an actress by chance.

Radhika Madan on deciding to give up on her TV show

Popular actress Radhika Madan envisioned herself to become a dancer and had almost enrolled herself in a dance academy in New York. However, her fate had different plans and she received an offer for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi from Balaji Telefilms and she accepted the same.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Radhika mentioned that she found acting very difficult as she was asked to give multiple takes which exhausted her. She recalled excusing herself from the sets and deciding to flee, however, the unit member got her to shoot the show.

Take a look at Radhika Madan's upcoming project with Akshay Kumar here:

Radhika Madan won a lot of acclaim and appreciation as Ishaani in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and became one of the few TV actresses to venture into Bollywood and play lead roles.

Radhika debuted in Bollywood with Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra. She also featured in projects like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Kacchey Limbu. She gained accolades for her stint in Angrezi Medium and Madan got the privilege to work with renowned actor Irrfan Khan.

Advertisement

She was also a part of the crime thriller Kuttey along with notable actors like Arjun Kapoor and Tabu. The actress is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Sarfira with Akshay Kumar.

We're glad that Radhika didn't manage to escape from the set of her first show. Her determination to improve herself has paid off, and she's now landing significant roles in Bollywood films.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who quit showbiz after shooting to fame with Karan Singh Grover starrer medical drama and went on to establish successful business